Pizza Inn Brings Dr Pepper’s Fansville to Life with Store Takeover and SEC Championship Sweepstakes

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS –Pizza Inn has unlocked college football’s most coveted hotspot — Dr Pepper’s Fansville. For the first time since the campaign launched in 2018, the legendary town is stepping off the screen and into Pizza Inn restaurants.

Inside each restaurant, the brand has transformed the experience for guests. From custom SEC-themed pizza boxes and crew uniforms to dining room flair, pennants, backdrops and weekly giveaways — every detail celebrates the spirit of college football. Fans across SEC territory can immerse themselves in the full Fansville takeover, culminating in the ultimate prize: an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta this December.

Pizza Inn is amplifying the experience with the ultimate SEC Championship Sweepstakes. In partnership with Dr Pepper and the Southeastern Conference (SEC), guests can enter to win Dr Pepper swag, football-themed giveaways and the coveted Grand Prize.

“We are honored to partner with the SEC and Dr Pepper to bring Fansville to life in our restaurants,” said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. “Pizza Inn has deep respect for the many traditions and fans who live them every day. We’re humbled to give our guests this one-of-a-kind experience and proud to celebrate college football with the communities we serve.”

If all the festivities weren’t enough, the beloved buffet brand is bringing back the Sweet & Spicy Pepp Rally Pizza — loaded with layers of both traditional and cup-and-crisp pepperoni over signature house-made crust and topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella. Its sweet and spicy sauce blends Yellowbird Blue Agave Sriracha Sauce with Mike’s Hot Honey, finished with an herb-spiced Magic Butter.

From now through Sept. 28, guests can snap selfies at themed photo walls, enjoy spirited décor and participate in weekly prize giveaways from Dr Pepper and Pizza Inn. One lucky winner will score the grand prize, the SEC Championship Sweepstakes package, including:

Two tickets to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Round-trip flights and airport transportation

Two-night hotel stay

Game-day Breakfast

Exclusive access to the Dr Pepper Welcome Event and Pre-Game Party

