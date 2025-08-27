Pure Barre’s Fall Fit Challenge is Back: 30 Classes, 60 Days, Endless Motivation

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – As the air turns crisp and routines settle back into place, Pure Barre is inviting members to energize their fall with its annual Fall Fit Challenge. From September 2 through October 31 at participating studios, participants will aim to complete 30 classes in 60 days, blending class variety, structure, and the unmistakable energy of the Pure Barre community.

From the classic muscle-shaking holds of Pure Barre Classic™ to the heart-pumping cardio bursts of Empower™, the restorative flow of Align™, and the targeted strength training in Define™, there is a class for every mood, goal, and schedule. All classes are bookable through the app, where participants can also track their class count and earn exclusive digital badges as they advance through the challenge.

The Fall Fit Challenge brings a surge of momentum and motivation, fueled by the shared satisfaction of crossing the finish line together.

“Consistency is the foundation of any fitness journey,” said Michelle Ditto, Vice President of Training and Technique. “The Fall Fit Challenge encourages participants to tap into their strength and push beyond their limits, while our in-studio celebrations create an atmosphere where members cheer each other on, form lasting connections, and build habits they can carry well beyond the season.”

