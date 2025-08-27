Riko's Pizza to Plant Flag in North Carolina with New Location in Carolina Beach.

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company" or "Brand") announced today plans for a new full-service restaurant and bar coming soon to Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Situated in the Proximity Complex—just minutes from the beach and several major business, residential, and leisure areas—Riko's of Carolina Beach is currently in the final stages of construction and will celebrate its grand opening this fall.

"Carolina Beach, get ready—you're about to have the best bar pies in America right there in your own beautiful town," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "We are so thankful for the warm welcome we have already received from this electric, close-knit, coastal gem. There is something special about this town—the energy, the people, the mix of locals and visitors—that makes it the perfect place to plant our flag in the great state of North Carolina. We cannot wait to fire up the ovens, serve up our famous bar pies, and create a space where friends and families can come together."

The new restaurant will feature Riko's create-your-own bar pies, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, as a wrap, or on a pizza), craveable shareables, and fan-favorite desserts. Guests will also enjoy a full-service bar with 30 stools, 26 large TVs, and skilled bartenders serving up 12 beers on tap, craft cocktails, and premium wines that pair perfectly with Riko's food. Both indoor and outdoor dining areas will be available, enabling guests to enjoy the beautiful Carolina Beach weather while eating at the restaurant.

