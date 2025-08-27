Robby & Millie Adams to Open Carrollton’s Newest USA Ninja Challenge on August 19

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA — USA Ninja Challenge opens in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to expand USA Ninja Challenge in Georgia."With the growing demand for youth fitness programs, there’s tremendous opportunity in this space,” said Richard Knight, Co-Founder of USA Ninja Challenge. “The structured curriculum provides an exciting way to engage kids in fitness while building confidence and life skills.”

The Carrollton location will be opened by Robby and Millie Adams, Carrollton locals and parents of two boys.

“USA Ninja Challenge stood out because of its focus on fun, fitness and fostering growth in kids,” Robby Adams said.

USA Ninja Challenge obstacle course is designed to develop strength, confidence and coordination in children of all skill levels.

SOURCE USA Ninja Challenge

###

