Sales Professional at FASTSIGNS of Baltimore and Columbia Earns Network’s Top Honor: The Catherine Monson Outside Sales Professional of the Year Award

Krista Wilson Honored for Embodying the Brand’s Spirit

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX — FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world’s leading custom sign and visual solutions franchisor with more than 780 FASTSIGNSⓇ centers worldwide, recognized Krista Wilson as this year’s recipient of the Catherine Monson Outside Sales Professional of the Year Award, marking the seventh year for this honor.

With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network.

Wilson also received The Double Platinum Sales Award for outstanding achievement as an Outside Sales Professional who generated sales between $2,000,000 and $2,999,999 from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Nine total Outside Sales Professionals in the FASTSIGNS network received The Double Platinum Award.

“Krista Wilson exemplifies excellence in sales, professionalism, and leadership in the network, as well as an unwavering commitment to the spirit of the FASTSIGNS brand,” said Catherine Monson, CEO of Propelled Brands, the multi-brand platform company that includes FASTSIGNS International, Inc. “Since joining FASTSIGNS in 2017, she has led with strength and vision. With over 15 years in the network, Krista brings deep knowledge, genuine passion, and relentless dedication to the people she serves every day.”

Proficient in sales, Krista Wilson’s legacy extends beyond sales numbers. A champion of mentorship, she generously shares her time, insights and support with others across the FASTSIGNS network. Her commitment is unwavering, as she is an active member of her Sales Peer Group and has also been an Outside Sales Summit panelist.

Wilson’s approach is a distinctive blend of creativity, strategy and heart. She leads her center and inspires her peers with thoughtful reflections and practical insights that amplify the voice of the brand. When she isn’t working on a sign project, she is a dedicated advocate for dogs in need through her inspiring dog rescue mission, where she works to save and rehabilitate dogs and provide them with loving homes. Beyond rescuing, she actively promotes responsible pet ownership and adoption, making her a beloved figure in the community and a shining example of compassion in action.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 780 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR’s highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

