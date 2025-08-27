SpringGreen Welcomes New Franchise Owners in Houston, TX

Houston, TX – [August 2025] – SpringGreen is pleased to welcome Trent Bishop and Clyde Samples as new franchise owners through the acquisition of Roland Freund’s 20 year-old business. Roland leaves with a strong legacy throughout the Greater Woodlands and Conroe communities where he and his team have been embedded for two decades.

Bishop brings more than three decades of leadership experience, including starting and running his own business in the past. Throughout his career, he has led large teams, managed multi-million-dollar budgets, and built strong organizational cultures centered on accountability and growth.

Now, he is channeling that expertise into their SpringGreen, where he sees an opportunity to build a business with both immediate and long-term potential. While Bishop will continue working in his current profession, he has partnered with his cousin Clyde Samples, who will oversee the day-to-day management of the franchise. Some of his children also plan to contribute, making this a family-supported venture.

“I’ve always been drawn to the idea of franchising because it allows you to follow a proven process while still building something of your own,” Bishop said. “I’m excited to grow this business and make an impact in the Houston community.”

When asked what advice he’d give others considering business ownership, Bishop shared: “Dare to dream. We live in the best country in the world that provides opportunity—believe in yourself and take the chance.”

“Trent’s experience as a proven leader and his passion for building strong teams make him an outstanding addition to our franchise network,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen.

