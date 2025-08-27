Wings Etc.’s September Fan Challenge Rewards Guests with Free Appetizers

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. — As the season for tailgating and watch parties gets underway, the brand known for its Big Flavor and wings is upping the game with a new September Fan Challenge.

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is awarding free appetizers to Wings Rewards members who place at least two orders in September and spend $20 or more for each order. The perk offers big value to loyal fans.

“We believe in giving our guests more than they expect,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “The September Fan Challenge is one more way we over-deliver. It’s a fun reward for fans who make us part of their football weekends and fall gatherings.”

It’s easy to participate: Wings Rewards members who dine in can scan their receipts to receive their Rewards credits; those who order directly from the app for carryout or delivery will receive their credit automatically in their Wings Etc. Rewards accounts.

When Wings Rewards members order twice and spend the qualifying amount on food and soft drink purchases (excluding alcohol) during September, they’ll receive a free appetizer offer in their in-box within the app. The offer must be redeemed before October 31, 2025.

The offer is not valid with any other coupons or discounts. The free appetizer offer is good for one use only; restrictions may apply.

SOURCE Wings Etc. Grill & Pub

###

