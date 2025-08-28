Austin Titus Named President of Accurate Franchising, Inc.™

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // West Palm Beach, FL – Accurate Franchising, Inc.™ (AFI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Austin Titus as Brand President of AFI, effective August 1st. Austin succeeds Tipton Shonkwiler, who led the brand for 5 years and has been a long-standing employee of United Franchise Group for over two decades.

In this role, Austin will oversee the strategic vision, growth initiatives, and overall brand performance of AFI, bringing his deep understanding and expertise in franchise development and brand growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin to AFI," said Ray Titus, CEO and founder of United Franchise Group. "He brings an exceptional blend of strategic thinking, operational excellence, and leadership that will be instrumental in driving the brand's next phase of growth."

Over the years, Austin has worked with multiple UFG brands, bringing experience in Franchise Development, Franchise Sales & Marketing, and building Emerging Brands. His transition to Accurate Franchising aligns perfectly with his expertise.

"I'm excited to be joining Accurate Franchising and to contribute to the momentum the team has already built," said Austin Titus. " I look forward to working with the team and continue delivering value to our clients."

SOURCE Accurate Franchising, Inc.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.