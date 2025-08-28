Christian Brothers Automotive Doubles Down on Team Investment

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Houston – Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA) today announced two major initiatives that signal the brand’s long-term investment in its people. The brand will soon break ground on a Technology & Training Center in Katy, Texas, and accelerate a system-wide effort to install air-conditioning in every service bay by mid-2027 – an uncommon benefit in the aftermarket space.

“If we want to be the best in class, we need to invest in our people and that means more than just training,” said CBA Chief Development Officer Michael Suttle. “These investments reflect how much we value our team members, and how seriously we take our responsibility to care for them.”

The facility, set to open in early 2027 at 25801 Nelson Way, will serve as a hub for hands-on training in both technical and guest-service excellence. Equipped with the latest in automotive repair technology including vehicle lifts, diagnostic equipment and tools for automated driving systems (ADAS), the facility marks a milestone in the CBA commitment to employee growth and operational excellence.

The Katy campus also represents the first phase of a broader vision for the brand’s future. In the coming years, CBA plans to relocate its corporate Support Center from Houston’s Energy Corridor to the same site, creating a unified headquarters.

In tandem with the Technology & Training Center, CBA is expanding its shop enhancement initiative. More than 100 shops have been retrofitted to feature air-conditioned service bays, and all new shops south of I-70 are now built with AC included. The brand is also supporting franchisees who opt to retrofit existing shops, as part of a broader effort to foster a more comfortable and competitive work environment.

