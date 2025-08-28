Dog Haus Signs Three-Store Deal to Expand Into Nashville Area

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - Dog Haus is making its way to Music City with three new locations slated for the Nashville area.

Seasoned franchisee Michael Deak, a restaurant operator with more than 15 years of experience, has signed on to bring Dog Haus to East Nashville, Franklin and Smyrna. Each location will offer far more than just food and drinks - guests can expect 24 taps of Tennessee craft beer, over 20 TVs for live sports, an outdoor firepit, shuffleboard, beer pong and more - creating an all-in-one destination for locals and visitors alike.

Michael is no stranger to Dog Haus, having previously been a General Manager for a Dog Haus location, prior to embarking on his own journey in franchising. Since entering franchising in 2022, he has quickly built an impressive portfolio with Jet’s Pizza and Tropical Smoothie Cafe units across Tennessee.

“The quality ingredients and innovative menu were the biggest draws to becoming a Dog Haus franchisee,” Deak said. “With family in California, I’ve experienced Dog Haus many times over the years. Bringing the concept to Nashville feels like the perfect next step.”

The East Nashville location is expected to open first in the fall of 2025, followed by Franklin later in the year. Smyrna is slated to open in early 2026.

“We’re excited to bring Dog Haus to Nashville, and there’s truly no better partner than Mike and his team,” said Dog Haus Executive Vice President Erik Hartung. “Mike embodies the spirit of a self-made entrepreneur—rising through the restaurant industry and ultimately achieving ownership. His story reflects the very essence of Nashville: hardworking, dynamic, and rapidly growing. We can’t wait to share our passion for craft beer, quality food, and community, making Nashville the perfect home for Dog Haus.”

Founded in 2010, Dog Haus has earned national acclaim for its diverse lineup of signature Creekstone Farms® 100% Black Angus beef burgers and hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, fried chicken creations and plant-based options — all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The brand has also been recognized for its craft beer and signature cocktail program, vibrant restaurant design and fun, welcoming atmosphere.

SOURCE Dog Haus

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.