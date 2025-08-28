Help Support the Fight Against Childhood Cancer this September with Planet Smoothie

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- This September, Planet Smoothie® is continuing its partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to support the fight against childhood cancer. Planet Smoothie guests can make a difference by simply ordering a Lunar Lemonade smoothie any time between Monday, September 1 through Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Following the success from past years, Planet Smoothie will once again be donating $1 to ALSF for every 20oz or larger Lunar Lemonade sold at all locations. These contributions help support ALSF to raise awareness for childhood cancer and support research efforts. All money raised from Lunar Lemonade purchases will be donated to ALSF in October.

"We are honored that this is our fourth year partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Nicole Butcher, Senior Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "This is a way for our guests to join us in contributing to a meaningful cause. Every Lunar Lemonade sold helps fund vital research and raise awareness in the fight against childhood cancer, and we're proud to blend our mission with such an inspiring cause."

Together, Planet Smoothie and ALSF are proving that even small actions can create a big change. This year, team Planet Smoothie is going the extra mile to help fight childhood cancer by participating in ALSF's Million Mile initiative. The Million Mile challenge tracks miles of all participants walking, running and biking toward the goal of reaching one million miles collectively while raising funds for childhood cancer research.

