How My Salon Suite® Supports Beauty, Health, and Wellness Pros Impacted by Natural Disasters

Record 2024 Disaster Relief Sets the Stage for Continued Support as 2025 Hurricane Season Advances

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas — My Salon Suite®, a salon suite franchise focused on providing beauty, health, and wellness professionals a personal space to build their business, is spotlighting the power of community support through its Suite Relief Disaster Relief Program. In 2024, the program reached its most impactful year to date, distributing $143,870 in aid to over 330 Members affected by disasters across the country. As the 2025 hurricane season ramps up, the brand answers key questions about the program, the stories behind it, and how the community can continue to help.

What is the Suite Relief Disaster Relief Program?

Founded in 2020 in partnership with PBA Charities, the Suite Relief Disaster Relief Program was specifically designed to provide emergency financial support to My Salon Suite Members impacted by natural disasters.

What is the impact of the program?

Since its inception, the program has provided more than $252,370 in relief to over 470 Members facing hardship from natural disasters. In 2024 alone, $143,870 was distributed to more than 330 Members nationwide–making it the program’s most impactful year to date. In comparison, 2023 saw $10,000 distributed to Members after devastating hurricanes hit parts of North Carolina and Florida.

Who has been helped?

Among the recipients the Suite Relief Disaster Relief Program has supported is Elsa, a stylist from Largo, Florida, who lost her home, car, and pets in a 2023 hurricane. She used a $1,000 grant from the program to purchase a new vehicle and begin rebuilding. Her location owner, Becky Sajeski, also provided local support, helping her team recover by waiving rent, offering laundry access, and coordinating emergency housing.

“It’s incredibly hard to describe the mental stress that happens”, said Sajeski. “Some people walked away from their homes and haven’t returned. I tried to do what I could—waived rent, helped with housing, opened the laundry to anyone without power. You just want people to know they’re supported.”

Why talk about this now?

With the 2025 hurricane season entering its peak, My Salon Suite is reminding Members and Franchise Partners of the importance of proactive disaster planning, as well as the strength of community-driven support programs like the Suite Relief Disaster Relief Program.

How can others contribute or get involved?

The Suite Relief Program is ongoing, and donations help ensure support for professionals in future emergencies. Learn more or contribute at https://www.mysalonsuite.com/about-us/suite-relief-fund/.

Professionals interested in becoming their own boss and opening an independent salon can visit the Reserve a Suite page HERE for more information about suites for rent with My Salon Suite.

About My Salon Suite®

My Salon Suite is a nationwide network of turnkey salon suite studios designed to empower independent salon professionals to provide beauty, health and wellness services to their own respective clients. The co-working style space represents the latest concept in the beauty, health and wellness services industry, bringing together a community of independent professionals in one luxurious location. Founded in 2010, My Salon Suite has since expanded to more than 360 locations across the U.S. and Canada, providing entrepreneurship opportunities to over 10,000 Members.

With industry-leading knowledge, operational processes and support services, My Salon Suite provides Members with the tools and resources they need to build, open and manage upscale private salon suites. This supportive environment allows established beauty, health and wellness service My Salon Suite professionals to invest in themselves and their professional success by running their own salon business.

For more information about My Salon Suite, please visit: https://www.mysalonsuite.com/.

SOURCE My Salon Suite®

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.