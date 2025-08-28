Las Vegas Father-Daugher Duo Open Senior Life Transition Services in Southeast Las Vegas

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAS VEGAS, NV–Caring Transitions continues expanding its compassionate reach with its latest location in Nevada. Caring Transitions of Southeast Las Vegas will serve Sunrise Manor, Whitney, Lake Las Vegas, Gibson Springs, Silverado Ranch, Green Valley, and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Justin and Erica Beck, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Justin and Erica Beck bring a unique blend of experience and heart to Caring Transitions of Southeast Las Vegas. Erica, who previously worked for another Caring Transitions franchise, was inspired by the meaningful work to open her own business alongside her dad. “I love the work and already have knowledge of how it runs day-to-day,” she said. Her background includes e-commerce, online auctions, photography, and listing, skills she first developed after being introduced to Caring Transitions while working at a bed and breakfast. Justin, a retired Navy veteran with 24 years of service and nine years as a high school teacher, was drawn to the mission through Erica’s passion for the brand. “I’ve always loved helping people and making a difference in their lives,” he said. “When Erica introduced me to Caring Transitions, I knew it was something we could be successful at together — an adventure as dad and daughter.”

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. With nationwide accreditation as Certified Senior Transition Specialists, the Beck’s and their team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so excited to welcome Justin and Erica into the Caring Transitions franchise family, continuing to build up our brand presence in Nevada,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “With Caring Transitions being the leader in senior relocation and transition services, we continue expanding our compassionate reach nationwide. Justin and Erica bring a strong sense of care and commitment to their new business, and we’re confident they’ll make a meaningful difference in the lives of the families they serve.”

SOURCE Caring Transitions

###

