Lewis Center J.P. Morgan Alum & Educator Trade Careers to Open Caring Transitions Dublin & Westerville

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // WESTERVILLE, OH - Caring Transitions opening it's latest location in Ohio. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Justin and Amy Isaacson, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

With a Master’s degree in Accounting, Justin brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance and consulting to his new venture. That career provided him with a strong foundation in understanding how businesses operate and what to look for when investing in one. “I was excited for an opportunity where I could apply my skills and education to develop my own business, but without having to build from the ground up,” he said.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. Isaacson’s and their team offer expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are so thrilled to welcome the Isaacsons into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Their dedication to serving others and their passion for helping families through life’s most challenging transitions make them an incredible fit for our brand. We’re excited to see the positive impact they will bring to the region.”

SOURCE Caring Transitions

