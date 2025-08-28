Minuteman Press Franchise Review: Christy & Scott Johnson Celebrate 3 Years in Business & Join President’s Club

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // In April of 2022, Spokane natives Christy and Scott Johnson purchased 32-year print shop Plese Printing & Marketing and converted the business to their Minuteman Press franchise. The purchase enabled Christy and Scott to return to their hometown and be closer to their family. Christy says, “I worked in finance and Scott worked in the semiconductor industry. We have many friends who own successful local businesses and we love supporting our home community.”

Three years later, Christy and Scott have grown their printing business to new heights. In May of 2025, they officially joined the Minuteman Press International President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in sales for the year ending 2024. Minuteman Press in Spokane is located at 4201 E. Trent Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202.

Scott shares, “Our keys to sales growth have been through acquisitions and the Internet Marketing Program. We have been fortunate enough to complete three acquisitions in the three years since we took over the business.” Two of the biggest benefits of acquisitions are expanding the client base and adding product capabilities. Scott adds, “One of our acquisitions gave us perfect binding capability and many loyal customers. This really helped us grow that area of our business while also providing that automatic demand for it.”

Christy also shares the importance of working in the local community. She says, “We support many local small businesses, non-profits, and public facilities in our area. Many of them utilize us for their event printing/mailings for annual fundraising events. We always give them something that is higher quality than what they were looking for at the price they need. This boosts our recognition with not only the event planners but also those micro communities of event attendees. My team takes pride in knowing that we are supporting and helping those programs be successful.”

Christy and Scott share the following additional insights on being successful with their Minuteman Press franchise:

“Marketing : The MPIHQ Internet Marketing Program and social media have been good tools for us. We are also doing our own direct mail campaign.

: The MPIHQ Internet Marketing Program and social media have been good tools for us. We are also doing our own direct mail campaign. Networking : We belong to a handful of organizations and have been able to gain customers from these connections.

: We belong to a handful of organizations and have been able to gain customers from these connections. Suppor t: All of the training and support from Minuteman Press International has been a huge help in keeping our business on track and staying ahead of the competition.

t: All of the training and support from Minuteman Press International has been a huge help in keeping our business on track and staying ahead of the competition. Rewards : It’s nice to be in charge of direction and growth and be able to direct how the business operates.

: It’s nice to be in charge of direction and growth and be able to direct how the business operates. Advice: The Minuteman Press team is very experienced and they know what works and what doesn’t work. Follow the advice of the franchise.”

