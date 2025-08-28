Moe’s Southwest Grill® Brings Back the Cravable Fan Favorite Tequila Lime Chicken With the Zesty Flavor of Tajín®

Moe’s gives fans another chance to enjoy the beloved Tequila Lime Chicken and spice up any Moe’s Entrée with Tajín Chile Lime seasoning for a limited time.

August 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Moe’s Southwest Grill announces their new collaboration with Tajín® to bring back Moe’s most popular limited time protein of last year, with a tangy twist – Tequila Lime Chicken* and a dash of Tajín – available starting August 26th.

Tequila Lime Chicken features Moe’s signature white meat chicken tossed in agave sauce with a smoky blend of lime, jalapeño, and garlic. To celebrate the return of the popular protein, the Queso Crunch Taco is also coming back for an encore. Indulge in a hard-shell taco wrapped in a soft tortilla with queso in between, featuring Tequila Lime Chicken and topped with Tajín Chile Lime seasoning.

"Our Tequila Lime Chicken was an instant hit last year and sold out in two weeks, and we're excited to bring it back with the bold flavor of Tajín," says Mike Smith, Chief Brand Officer at Moe’s Southwest Grill. "Tajín’s unique blend of natural chile peppers, lime, and sea salt perfectly complements Moe’s tangy Tequila Lime Chicken. Because what pairs better than the flavors of tequila and Tajín?"

For a limited time, guests can top off any Entrée with Tajín at no additional cost. Moe’s Southwest Grill continues to get creative with the endless ways to add bold flavors and customization to your meal, and Tajín is the latest limited time addition to Moe’s lineup of 20+ fresh and free ingredients.

“At Tajín, we’re passionate about providing a unique zest and kick to every dish," says Juan Carlos Limon, Brand Marketing Manager at Tajín USA. "Our collaboration with Moe’s Southwest Grill and their Tequila Lime Chicken is a perfect fusion of our brands, delivering a vibrant taste experience that we know guests will love.”

But the flavor fiesta doesn’t stop there. Through September 7th, Moe Rewards Members can enjoy a Queso Crunch Taco on us** with purchase of any Entrée. Terms apply, see Moes.com for more details. These limited-time offerings are available while supplies last.

*Non-alcoholic tequila-inspired flavoring

**Moe Rewards members receive one Queso Crunch Taco on us (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) with the purchase of a regular menu item at participating locations 8/26 - 9/7/25. Limit one per person, while supplies last. Must apply Reward at checkout. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited. Moe's reserves the right to modify or terminate this promotion at any time without prior notice.

About Moe’s Southwest Grill

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in Atlanta, GA, Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family – from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 30, 2025, Moe’s Southwest Grill had 580 locations, and select locations offer catering and free chips and salsa with orders. Join Moe Rewards for exclusive perks. Check us out online at www.moes.com to find a store near you, and then connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit www.tajín.com.

SOURCE Moe’s Southwest Grill

###

Media Contact:

Moe's Southwest Grill

[email protected]

