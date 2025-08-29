Captain D’s Opens First Ocala Location September 2

New Restaurant Brings Fresh Seafood, Southern Hospitality to College Road Corridor

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ocala, FL – Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is setting sail in Ocala with the opening of its first location in the market on Tuesday, September 2. The new restaurant is located at 2510 SW 27th Avenue, Unit 101, in a newly constructed shopping center near College Road and I-75, one of the city’s busiest intersections.

Franchisee Toks Achebe, who co-owns the new location with longtime business partner Wanda Davis, says Ocala’s dynamic growth and active retiree population made it an ideal next step for their expanding portfolio.

“We are excited to bring Captain D’s to Ocala,” said Achebe. “This community is growing rapidly and has all the ingredients for success – a strong local economy, great visibility, and a population that appreciates high-quality seafood served in a welcoming environment. We are ready to open our doors and become part of the neighborhood!”

The 2,100-square-foot restaurant is a newly built end-cap unit with seating for approximately 30 guests and features a drive-thru for added convenience. It will bring 60-70 jobs to the area. Captain D’s signature menu of craveable batter-dipped fish (classic and spicy), hand-breaded chicken tenders, Nashville hot fish, breaded butterfly shrimp, and a variety of healthful grilled options including salmon, whitefish, and chicken are all accompanied by its popular Southern-style sides. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m and Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-830-6001.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is partnering with 93.7 K-Country, the area’s top country music radio station for a live remote broadcast on grand opening day, complete with music, on-air giveaways, and exclusive promotions to drive traffic and excitement.

Captain D’s continues to gain momentum in Florida, where consumer demand for fast-casual seafood remains strong.

“Ocala represents a key growth market for Captain D’s as we expand across Florida,” said Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D’s. “Toks and Wanda have been outstanding partners within our system, and we’re thrilled to support their continued growth. Their passion for excellence and commitment to their communities embody the spirit of our brand.”

Achebe and Wanda currently operate a Captain D’s in Palatka, Florida, and they have a third Captain D’s location in development in Gainesville, with plans to open later this year.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

SOURCE Captain D’s

###

Media Contact:

Jennifer Williams

(954) 893-9150

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.