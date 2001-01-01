Captain D's Seafood Franchise Opportunity
There really is no brand that'll bring you quick and affordable, craveable, delicious food like Captain D's. There's nothing like it. They are clearly in a category by themselves. They're in a category of one.
One of the main reasons why we want to go with another ten restaurants is because of the profitability and the sales growth that we've had for the last 13 years.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$350,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$898,600 - $1,354,200
|Royalty Fee:
|4.5%
|Advertising Fee:
|1.1% of gross sales
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Headquartered in Nashville, TN., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for over 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
