Fish Window Cleaning Names Husband-Wife Team as 2024 Franchisees of the Year

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHESTERFIELD, MO – Fish Window Cleaning Services, Inc.® proudly announces Tim and Sheila Weissman as the company’s 2024 Franchisees of the Year.

The honor, presented at the brand’s annual convention, recognizes the franchise owner or owners who best exemplify excellence in business operations, customer service, brand leadership, and community support. Tim and Sheila have been part of the FISH system since 2008 and have steadily grown their operation into a thriving business with 25 employees and a strong reputation for quality service.

“This year’s Franchisees of the Year have consistently performed at a high level and continue to be outstanding ambassadors for the FISH brand,” said Randy Cross, President of Fish Window Cleaning. “Not only were two of their locations among the top growth performers in the country this year, but they’ve also helped grow the system by bringing in new franchisees and serving on our Franchise Advisory Council multiple times. Their commitment to the brand and to their team is unmatched.”

A former clinical psychologist who treated combat veterans for PTSD, Tim Weissman says the leap from the VA hospital to window cleaning wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

“Leaving behind a professional career to clean windows came with a lot of doubts,” said Weissman. “But Sheila and I believed in this business, and we believed in the people behind the brand. We worked hard, followed the system, and built something meaningful - not just for us, but for our family, our employees, and our customers. To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling.”

Three of the couple’s four children either work or have worked in the business, and the Weissmans remain passionate about supporting others in the FISH system. Tim has mentored franchise prospects, coached new owners, and even helped his younger brother become a FISH franchisee in Tyler, Texas.

Franchisees of the Year are selected based on a range of qualifications, including strong year-over-year growth, operational excellence, customer satisfaction, engagement with the corporate team, and long-term system support. The Weissmans embody all these qualities, with nearly two decades of impact on the FISH network.

SOURCE Fish Window Cleaning

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.