Frank Torre Named One of the Most Powerful Business Leaders

PuroClean Leader Honored by dBusiness for Advancing Michigan’s Business Environment

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // DETROIT, MI – Frank Torre, Vice Chairman of PuroClean and Co-CEO of Signal Restoration Services, has been named to dBusiness Magazine’s “500 Most Powerful Business Leaders in Michigan” list for the eighth consecutive year. This annual distinction honors executives who are shaping the future of Michigan’s business environment, recognizing factors such as company size, growth rate, geographic reach, and the breadth of their professional networks.

“To be recognized for an eighth time by dBusiness is truly an honor,” said Torre. “This reflects not only the work of the companies I’ve been privileged to lead, but also the outstanding teams and partners that continue to push our mission forward.”

Torre, a nationally recognized entrepreneur and advocate for supporting veterans in the U.S., is known for his transformational leadership in business, healthcare, and philanthropy. He rose to prominence as the founder of Torre & Bruglio, Inc., growing it into one of North America’s largest commercial landscape and construction services firms. Today, he plays a central leadership role at two of the nation’s premier restoration companies.

At PuroClean, Torre leads the PuroVet Program, a national initiative empowering veterans with discounted pathways to franchise ownership and ongoing support for veteran Franchise Owners. He works closely with esteemed military leaders such as Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Dick Miller and U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman (Lt. Gen. Ret.), and in partnership with the National Veteran Business Development Council. PuroVet provides access to certification and supplier diversity resources. Similarly, Torre is a friend and supporter of Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization committed to honoring and supporting first responders and military service members.

Torre’s recent accolades include a special tribute from the State of Michigan at the Montford Point Marines Heritage Military Banquet, celebrating his work in veteran outreach, patriotism, and economic development.

His civic commitments are equally expansive:

Executive Board Member , Tenet Healthcare

, Tenet Healthcare Chairman , Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) and the RIM Foundation

, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) and the RIM Foundation Chairman , Hope Ignites (Formerly Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit)

, Hope Ignites (Formerly Boys Hope Girls Hope of Detroit) Board Member , Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce

, Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Past Appointee, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Board

Torre has also spent over two decades partnering with Roger Penske to organize the Detroit Grand Prix and raise funds for the Belle Isle Conservancy.

For more information about Torre as one of Michigan’s most powerful business leaders or about PuroClean’s PuroVet Program, visit PuroVet.com or call 855-PUROVET today!

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of over 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand.

About PuroVet

PuroClean’s PuroVet Program is a servant-based, system-backed program designed to empower veteran Franchise Owners to step into their next career as entrepreneurs, creating a legacy while providing a valuable community service. PuroClean’s PuroVet Program allows qualified veterans the freedom to do what they do best—offer service to the community while providing leadership during challenging times, all while backed by a proven system and a discount of 25% off the initial franchise fee. Veterans in the PuroClean network are supported by fellow veteran mentors and peers while being given the resources to begin their careers and find long-term success in franchising. For more information about the PuroVet Program, call 855-787-6838 or visit PuroVet.com.

