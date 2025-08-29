Grumpy’s Restaurant Continues Jacksonville’s Bold City Best Streak, Being Named ‘Best Restaurant Overall’

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant has once again earned top honors in the 2025 Best of Bold City Community’s Choice Awards presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. This year, Grumpy’s proudly took home five coveted titles: Best Restaurant Overall, Best Breakfast, Best Brunch, Best Chef and Best Locally Owned Business.

The annual Bold City Best Awards celebrate Jacksonville’s standout businesses, honoring excellence across more than 160 categories. Nominated and voted on by the local community, the awards highlight the restaurants, retailers, and service providers that help shape Jacksonville’s unique culture and charm.

“We are beyond grateful to receive this recognition for the seventh consecutive year,” said Daniel DeLeon, President and CEO of Grumpy’s Restaurant. “These awards are a testament to the loyalty of our guests and the passion of our team. Every day, we strive to deliver a welcoming, family-friendly experience with great food made from scratch and it means everything to see our community show their support year after year. Jacksonville has truly become our extended family, and we’re proud to be part of the fabric of this city.”

With deep roots in Northeast Florida, Grumpy’s Restaurant continues to grow as a community staple while staying true to its mission of quality, consistency, and genuine hospitality. Grumpy’s prides itself on made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch comfort food and sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalkboard specials which include a variety of waffles, pancakes, omelets, sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, freshly squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

