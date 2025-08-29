Nick the Greek Opens 90th Location in North Hollywood

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek has officially opened its 90th restaurant in North Hollywood, California. The new location is owned and operated by seasoned Nick the Greek franchisees Hany Ghatta and Vipul Katariya, who already run several successful restaurants across Southern California.

“Reaching 90 locations is a remarkable milestone for Nick the Greek, and we’re honored to have North Hollywood play a role in this exciting chapter of the brand’s growth,” said Ghatta. “The passion our guests show for Nick the Greek is unmatched, and we’re eager to bring this community the same fresh, flavorful dishes that have made the brand a go-to destination across California and beyond.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris - all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats, including baklava and Greek donuts.

Nick the Greek’s North Hollywood restaurant can be reached by telephone at (310) 560-2306. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

