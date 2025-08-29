Nick the Greek Opens in North Hollywood

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek has officially opened in North Hollywood, California. The new location is owned and operated by seasoned Nick the Greek franchisees Hany Ghatta and Vipul Katariya, who already run several successful restaurants across Southern California.

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris - all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats, including baklava and Greek donuts.

