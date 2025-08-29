Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services has grown in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Dan Ellestad has opened a new location to serve the Greater Madison area, encompassing Dane, Columbia, Iowa, Lafayette, and Green Counties.

After serving eight years in the Marine Corps and building a career in state government and private insurance, Dan Ellestad felt disconnected from his work. Inspired by his own family's experience caring for his grandmother, he wanted to help seniors maintain their independence and dignity. He found his purpose in franchising with Seniors Helping Seniors®. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.

"I wanted to do something that brings value back to people's lives again, and being able to help people maintain their independence really spoke to me." Ellestad said. " Our goal is to help seniors stay where they want to be for as long as they can."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care. Seniors Helping Seniors® services is expanding in Wisconsin with its unique care services and approach to caregiver-client matching.

"We've become a leader in this industry by prioritizing the best possible care for our seniors, and that means partnering with only the most passionate and hard-working franchisees," said Seniors Helping Seniors® President Namrata Yocom-Jan. "That's exactly what we've found with Dan Ellestad as a new franchisee Partner, who are well-equipped to provide in-home services to those in need throughout the Greater Madison area."

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®

