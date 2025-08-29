Texas Crust Pizza Franchisees Secure Real Estate, Projected to Open the Newest Pizza Restaurant In Cibolo, TX in September 2025

August 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO,TEXAS – Crust Pizza Co is set to grow further with a new location in Cibolo. Friends Derek Campbell, Nathan Howe Robbins and Jay Tompkins, who are spearheading the brand’s expansion in Texas, have recently secured real estate in Cibolo, TX, and are on track to open their Crust Pizza restaurant on September 3, 2025.

“We are excited to bring Crust Pizza to Texas,” said Carl Comeaux, CEO of Crust Pizza Co. “Our commitment to quality and the unique dining experience we offer sets us apart in the pizza industry. We look forward to becoming the number one pizza place in Cibolo.”

“This location is perfect for serving the Cibolo community,” said Campbell. “We are thrilled to introduce Crust Pizza’s high-quality pizzas and inviting atmosphere to our neighbors.”

Crust Pizza Co. has distinguished itself in the pizza market with fresh dough made daily, proprietary mozzarella cheese shredded in-house, and fresh produce.

“Crust Pizza is not just about great pizza; it’s about creating a memorable dining experience,” added Comeaux. “Our 3.0 prototype, with its modern design and cozy ambiance, enhances the overall experience for our guests.”

SOURCE Crust Pizza Co.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.