Assisted Living Locators Opens Austin Location

AUSTIN, TX – Sept. 1, 2025 – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Austin location. The new location is owned and operated by Carrie and Jeff Leinen, who will serve communities throughout the greater Austin area.

“Helping families find the right care for their loved ones is deeply personal to us,” said Carrie Leinen. “We understand the emotional and logistical challenges of navigating the aging journey. Our mission is to be trusted advocates, providing clarity, compassion, and personalized guidance to every client.”

Jeff is a retired Emergency Room physician with 34 years of clinical experience, including serving as Medical Director at South Austin Hospital. He was instrumental in developing the hospital at Westlake and concluded his career at Seton Southwest Hospital in South Austin. His decades of caring for seniors in high-stakes medical environments give him a unique understanding of the healthcare challenges older adults face.

Carrie is an award-winning residential Realtor with more than 18 years of experience, specializing in senior real estate. Her work has focused on helping older adults and their families navigate housing transitions, whether downsizing, selling a long-time home, or finding a supportive living environment.

Assisted Living Locators of Austin provides:

Personalized senior care assessments for safety, well-being, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

