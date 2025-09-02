Assisted Living Locators Opens Flower Mound Location.

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // FLOWER MOUND, TX – Assisted Living Locators is opening a new Flower Mound location. The new location is owned by Stephanie Valadez, a Flower Mound native and Senior Living Advisor with nearly 20 years of experience in human resources, executive coaching, and nonprofit leadership. Serving North Texas, including Coppell, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Denton, and Frisco, Valadez is committed to helping families navigate the complexities of senior care.

“Opening the Assisted Living Locators Flower Mound office is a deeply personal and meaningful endeavor for me,” said Valadez. “As a native of this area, being rooted in the community is such an important part of why this work is so meaningful. Having cared for my own grandparents and now supporting my parents, I understand the emotional, financial, and logistical challenges families face when navigating senior care.

Valadez’s extensive background includes leadership roles at Heidelberg Materials North America, Per Scholas, and North Texas LEAD. She is also an active volunteer with Metrocrest Services and serves on the Advisory Board of the American Red Cross North Texas Region. Valadez holds a B.A. from Texas State University and an executive coaching certificate from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Assisted Living Locators of Flower Mound offers:

Personalized senior-care assessments for safety, cleanliness, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and available resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from the initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

