Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale Honor Legendary Monte Cristo Day Tradition While Serving Up Fresh New Flavors

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Bennigan’s is once again paying tribute to its most iconic creations with the return of National Monte Cristo Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Guests visiting participating Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale locations will receive a FREE World Famous Monte Cristo™ with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.

This annual celebration also coincides with Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day, giving guests twice the reason to gather with friends and raise a glass. For the first time, Steak and Ale locations will also participate, giving even more fans the chance to enjoy this Legendary tradition steeped in what CEO Paul Mangiamele calls “new-stalgia” – honoring the past while embracing fresh innovation.

“As the very brands that created and pioneered casual dining as a category six decades ago, we’re all about delivering memorable experiences rooted in made-from-scratch recipes, innovative drinks and warm hospitality,” said Mangiamele, chairman and CEO of Legendary Restaurant Brands. “National Monte Cristo Day is a perfect example of how Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale connect guests with tradition while continuing to evolve with fresh new menu items. Our unique offerings are compelling, and we’re determined to give people the chance to create memories with their families and friends that are different from your typical churn-and-burn restaurant experiences.”

This year’s festivities include some new treats for long-time fans, available Sept. 9 through Oct. 7:

Sweater Weather Breeze – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Granny Smith Apple, mint, lime and Sprite®.

Autumn Sangria – Stoli Razberi Vodka, Fireball Whisky, White Zinfandel, peach purée and Red Bull® Yellow Edition.

Blueberry Harvest Margarita – Sauza Blue Tequila, DeKuyper Triple Sec, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, fresh blueberries and Red Bull® Blue Edition. Served with a lemon wedge and sugar rim.

Tableside Irish Coffee – Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, gourmet coffee, fresh whipped cream and a sugar rim.

Samuel Adams® Octoberfest – A malt lover’s dream, pairing perfectly with the World Famous Monte Cristo™.

Adding to the excitement, Bennigan’s will debut its refreshed core menu on Sept. 15, highlighting a mix of brand-new items alongside timeless favorites. With a balance of comfort and innovation, these updates reflect the brand’s focus on delivering Legendary experiences at exceptional value.

Guests can look forward to:

3 Peat Pleaser – Chicken tenders, mozzarella and boneless wings with sauces and dips.

Chili Con Queso & Chips – Housemade queso served with tortilla chips.

Pub Bites™ lineup – Including Cheeseburger, Western BBQ, Classic Meatball and Hot Honey Chicken varieties.

Salads – Such as Megan’s Berry Salad and Grilled Chicken Caesar.

Celebrated Sandwiches – Philly Cheesesteak, Pepper Jack Turkey Wrap, Meatball Melt and Finnigan’s Fish Sandwich.

Legendary Favorites – Chicken Fried Steak and Braised Beef Short Ribs.

Steak and Ale® Classics – Including the Prince and Pauper, featuring the Kensington Club®.

“These new recipes are built around our core promise of delivering crave-worthy flavor while enhancing the family-friendly, experiential environment that defines our brands,” Mangiamele said. “As we celebrate National Monte Cristo Day, we’re also ushering in a new era of innovation across Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale.”

The National Monte Cristo Day offer is valid at participating Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale locations on Sept. 17 only. Dine-in required.

