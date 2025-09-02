Enviro-Master Appoints Frank Costello as Chief Executive Officer

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, NC – Enviro-Master today announced the appointment of Frank Costello as Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment of Costello marks a milestone in Enviro-Master’s journey as the company delivers on Enviro-Master’s brand promise: It’s Not Just Clean. It’s Clean Done Right.

“Frank brings an outstanding track record of leadership, operational excellence, and strategic growth,” said Bill Lundstrom, Chairman of the Board of Enviro-Master. “His vision and experience will be instrumental in guiding Enviro-Master through its next phase while reinforcing our mission to protect businesses, employees, and communities with essential health and safety solutions.”

Costello brings more than two decades of leadership experience in franchise-driven and service-oriented businesses. Across these roles he has consistently driven organizational performance, strengthened customer relationships, and built cultures of innovation and accountability. He was most recently SVP/CDO of Franchise and a key member of the Executive Team with Church’s Texas Chicken in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am honored to join Enviro-Master and represent a great community of franchisees and excited to work alongside such a dedicated team,” said Frank Costello, CEO of Enviro-Master. “Together, we will continue to build on the company’s strong foundation and legacy, while seeking new ways to do business to serve our customers and expand our impact in the marketplace.”

SOURCE Enviro-Master

###

