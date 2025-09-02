Hurricane Grill & Wings Storms Football Season with Menu and Deals that will Score

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Hurricane Grill & Wings is picking menu plays that are sure to win its loyal fanbase over. Starting now through Dec. 21 at participating locations, new appetizers and wing options will drive the menu, including:

Slider Trio – Choose any three savory sliders from Crispy Chicken, Cheeseburger or BBQ Pork served with natural-cut fries for $11.99 or enjoy single sliders for $3.75

Typhoon Tender Pile – Feast on chicken tenders tossed in medium buffalo sauce topped with a blend of cheeses, bacon bits, queso and green onions, all over a pile of natural-cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Dip – Bring on the ultimate dip for kettle chips-chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, bleu cheese crumbles and green onions.

Lemon Pepper Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce – Bite into bone-in or boneless wings smothered in a tangy lemon sauce with a peppery kick.

Wing Add On – Add three bone-in wings to any handheld or entrée for $3.49

Fans can feel like true MVPs while sipping on premium cocktails such as a Spicy Guava Rita, made with Espolón Blanco Tequila and jalapeño with a salted rim, or an Old Fashioned, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, and Filthy Black Cherry, served with an orange peel.

SOURCE FAT Brands

