Jersey Mike’s Appoints Stacy Peterson as President and Chief Operating Officer

Restaurant industry veteran to lead U.S. operations and drive strategic growth

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // MANASQUAN, N.J. – Jersey Mike’s Subs (“Jersey Mike’s” or the “Company”), a leading franchisor of fast-casual sandwich shops known for its fresh sliced and fresh grilled subs, today announced the appointment of Stacy Peterson as President and Chief Operating Officer. Peterson is a restaurant industry veteran who has led revenue-driving initiatives in various leadership roles, including at fast-growing global brands.

As President and Chief Operating Officer, Peterson will lead Jersey Mike’s U.S. operations and oversee marketing and technology, drawing on her extensive experience to drive innovation and operational excellence, accelerate digital transformation, and strengthen the Company’s leadership in the marketplace.

“As we continue to build out our strategic growth plan to support global expansion, I am proud to welcome Stacy to the Jersey Mike’s leadership team,” said Charlie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Jersey Mike’s. “Stacy was a key player in the growth and success of Wingstop when we partnered together there, and I look forward to bringing her expertise in digital, marketing and operations to Jersey Mike’s to accelerate our growth.”

Peterson joins Jersey Mike’s after serving as Chief Executive Officer at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, where she led the company through a significant phase of growth and innovation. With a demonstrated track record in building brands, she previously spent nearly a decade at Wingstop, ultimately serving as Chief Revenue & Technology Officer after holding multiple senior roles across marketing, innovation, technology and operations. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at Service King Collison Repair Centers, CB Richard Ellis, FedEx Office and Blockbuster.

“Jersey Mike's has built something truly special - a brand that connects with communities and delivers an exceptional experience that customers crave,” said Peterson. “I am honored to join the Company at such an important moment in its growth journey, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, further strengthen our best-in-class operations, and expand our impact across the U.S. market.”

Jersey Mike’s continues to experience rapid momentum, now operating in over 3,000 locations. With its expanding footprint in both the U.S. and internationally, strong brand presence, and connection to local communities, the Company continues to strengthen its leadership position in the restaurant sector.

About Jersey Mike’s

Founded in 1956 as Mike’s Subs with one location in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, Jersey Mike’s has grown into a premier franchisor with more than 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, ranking #2 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500 and #6 on Yelp’s 2025 List of Fastest Growing Brands. Giving back is also core to Jersey Mike’s mission, and the Company was recognized on Forbes’ inaugural Best Brands for Social Impact List in 2025. In March 2025, the Company completed its 15th Annual Month of Giving, raising a record breaking $30 million and surpassing more than $143 million given to over 200 local charities since it began the tradition in 2011, reinforcing its commitment to being a beloved brand in communities across the country. Jersey Mike’s has also been ranked as the #1 Best Sandwich Chain in America in 2025 by Eat This, Not That! For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com.

