RooterMan Named One of Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Brands

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – RooterMan has been recognized on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list. This annual ranking highlights the franchise brands that resonate with and attract multi-unit franchise owners.

The list was compiled based on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list – and identifies franchises that offer opportunities for multi-unit expansion

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top brands for multi-unit owners by Entrepreneur,” said Paul Flick, CEO of PSB. “Our success comes from our passionate franchisees.”

SOURCE RooterMan

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.