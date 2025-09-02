Saigon Hustle Embarks on Expansion With Backing From Savory Fund and Virentes Partners Group

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON, TX — Saigon Hustle today announced a partnership with Savory Fund and Virentes Partners Group..

Founded in 2020 by best friends and Houston residents Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen, the brand brings traditional Vietnamese cuisine into a modern, fast, and approachable format. Guests enjoy Banh Mi sandwiches, rolls, bowls, salads, pho, and wings made with locally sourced ingredients — earning Saigon Hustle recognition as “the Chipotle of Vietnamese food” and accolades including QSR’s 40/40 list and Houston Eater’s “Brag-Worthy Banh-Mi.”

Saigon Hustle joined the Savory Fund portfolio in 2021 after winning the firm’s Million-Dollar Restaurant Launch, a competition that saw nearly 250 emerging restaurant brands compete for the grand prize.

“There’s truly nothing like Saigon Hustle — the flavors, the energy, and the experience are completely one-of-a-kind,” said Andrew K. Smith, co-founder and Managing Director of Savory Fund, a private equity firm that has invested in powerhouse brands like Swig, Mo’ Bettahs, and Houston TX Hot Chicken. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Virentes team to bring this concept to new cities.”

“Our quest in hospitality has been to partner with brands that are redefining exceptional in terms of culinary offerings and patron enjoyment,” said Jim D'Aquila, Managing Member of Virentes Partners Group and Virentes Hospitality, an owner and operator of restaurant concepts like Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Creperie. “Saigon Hustle is truly extraordinary, and the passion of its founders, Cassie and Sandy, is evident in every dish it serves and in the devotion of their team and loyal guests."

“When we launched Saigon Hustle, our goal was simple: share Vietnamese flavors in a way that’s fun, approachable, and unforgettable,” said Cassie Ghaffar, co-founder of Saigon Hustle.

“Hustling has always been at the core of what we do,” added Sandy Nguyen, co-founder of Saigon Hustle. “It’s incredible to see how far we’ve come, and even more exciting to know the best part of the journey is still ahead with these wonderful partners by our side.”

SOURCE Saigon Hustle

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.