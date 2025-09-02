The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands to North Coastal San Diego

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN DIEGO – The Brothers That Just Do Gutters today announced the opening of its newest location serving the North Coastal San Diego region. The franchise is owned and operated by Greg Joshua, a U.S. Navy veteran and former aerospace engineering manager dedicated to building a business that delivers premium gutter solutions.

Joshua, a Southern California native, was born and raised in Riverside, California. In 2012, driven by a strong sense of purpose, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as an aircraft electrician on the EA-18G Growler with VAQ-130, stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington, and deployed aboard the USS Harry S. Truman in support of Operation Enduring Freedom from 2013 to 2014. His service instilled in him discipline, accountability, and technical precision—values that continue to influence his leadership today.

After leaving the Navy in 2016, Joshua joined Northrop Grumman, where he quickly rose from aircraft electrician to Operations Engineering Manager for the F-35 program. In that role, he led teams in one of the most demanding environments in defense technology, honing his skills in leadership, problem-solving, and operational excellence.

The North Coastal San Diego franchise offers a complete range of services including gutter installation, repair, cleaning, maintenance, and gutter guards. The company is committed to professionalism, superior customer service, and high-quality workmanship to protect homes from water damage while enhancing curb appeal.

“Culture is one of the aspects of this business that excites me the most,” added Joshua. “I’m passionate about creating an environment where my team feels valued and empowered to grow. By fostering trust and collaboration, we can deliver not just great results, but a customer experience rooted in care and professionalism.”

