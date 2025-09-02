The Goddard School Announces GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Attempt for Most Viewers for a Reading Live Stream on YouTube

Steve Burns to read “Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse” live on The Goddard School’s YouTube channel on September 3

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // King of Prussia, PA – On Wednesday, September 3, at 12 p.m. E.T., The Goddard School®, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, will attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for most viewers for a reading live stream on YouTube. Celebrating the start of National Literacy Month, this historic story time is open to everyone.

Steve Burns, the original host of the beloved children’s program “Blue’s Clues” and host of the upcoming “Alive” podcast, will read “Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse” live on The Goddard School’s YouTube channel. Burns will read the book to students and teachers at The Goddard School of Manhattan (StuyTown) in person, while tens of thousands of students and teachers from the more than 650 Goddard Schools nationwide, as well as the general public, will watch virtually.

“At The Goddard School, we recognize the impact reading has on children’s cognitive, social, emotional and academic development, and its power to spark a love of learning,” said Marcel Nahm, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Goddard Systems, LLC, manager of The Goddard School franchise system. “We can’t think of a more memorable and engaging way to kick off National Literacy Month than by inspiring the next generation of readers and attempting to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Let’s make history, together!”

Written by award-winning author Steve Metzger and illustrated by Bruno Robert on behalf of The Goddard School, “Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse” follows the journey of Blueberry and her colorful carousel animal friends who learn to find joy through curiosity and questions. The book includes open-ended questions throughout the story, creating an engaging experience for each child.

“Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse” was designed to complement The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, and features actionable tips for families to practice inquiry-based learning at home and throughout their daily lives. Inquiry-based learning is a teaching and learning approach that focuses on the natural curiosity and sense of wonder children bring into the classroom. With teacher-guided inquiry topics, children learn about themselves and the world around them by exploring their interests, investigating concepts and asking questions. Wonder of Learning builds age-appropriate academic, social and emotional skills through curiosity, collaboration, investigation and discovery.

“Curious Blueberry the Carousel Horse” is available at booksellers nationwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and GardenLearningStore.com. For more information about early literacy and inquiry-based learning, as well as a wealth of actionable parenting insights and guidance—including the Parenting with Goddard blog and webinar series—visit the Parent Resource Center on GoddardSchool.com.

About Goddard Systems, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#63 in the 2024 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 650 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

About the Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

