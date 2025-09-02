Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Serves Slice of Nostalgia with New Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff® Cookies

The company's new one-of-a-kind blend delivers classic apple pie flavor topped with a twist: Biscoff® cookie crumble

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- As fall sets in, a new flavor is rolling into the tropics. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is taking a cue from grandma's recipe book and serving guests a slice of nostalgia, with the debut of the new Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff® Cookies.

Crafted with a blend of sweetened apples, cinnamon, non-fat yogurt, banana, coconut and topped with Biscoff® cookie crumble, this limited-time smoothie delivers pie-inspired flavor that puts a craveable twist on a cozy classic.

Available at participating cafes nationwide from September 3 to November 4, the Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff® Cookies starts at $7.99 and proudly marks first-ever use of Biscoff® Cookies in a smoothie at Tropical Smoothie Cafe – offering a fall flavor experience guests can't find anywhere else.

"Our guests love seasonal flavors that feel nostalgic and familiar but offer bold taste," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "Apple is having a moment right now, and the Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff® Cookies gives guests a fresh way to enjoy that comfort—blended with a craveable tropic-twist that they expect from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. We're grateful to our partners at Lotus Bakeries ––the maker of Biscoff cookies–– for collaborating on this sure-to-be seasonal favorite."

Whether you're leaf-peeping, apple-picking or just enjoying the crisp autumn weather, make this smoothie your new go-to fall treat. Order ahead, dine in or carry out––You're on Tropic Time Now®.

Systemwide Update: Expanded Sunday Operating Hours

Beginning Sunday, August 3, 2025, all Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Sundays, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast earlier.

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe or to find a location near you, please visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,500 locations in 44 states. For the fifth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 12 consecutive years, the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

