Turning the Page on America’s Literacy Crisis: Celebree School Leads the Charge

National Literacy Month campaign blends timeless storytelling with modern tools to inspire lifelong readers

Families engage through pledges, community drives, pop-up events, and at-home literacy kits

Tackling the staggering reality that 25 million children in America cannot read

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Baltimore, MD – In honor of National Literacy Month, Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, invites families nationwide to celebrate the joy of reading with its month-long From Letters to Life Lessons campaign. Launching today through September 30, the initiative offers simple, creative ways for parents to make literacy a part of everyday life –at home, in the classroom, and in the community.

“With 25 million children in America unable to read, the need to inspire young learners has never been greater,” said Kristen Miller, Director of Education at Celebree School. “Literacy isn’t just about reading books, it’s about sparking curiosity through every conversation, game, and shared story. This year’s campaign combines the magic of traditional storytelling with the possibilities of new technology, giving families simple, joyful ways to make words part of their everyday world.”

Ways Families Can Join the Celebration

Take the From Letters to Life Lessons Literacy Pledge : Download Celebree’s printable pledge, sign it together as a family, and color the included bookmark. Post a photo of your pledge or a reading moment using #CelebreeCelebratesLiteracy for bonus entries to the social media giveaway.

: Download Celebree’s printable pledge, sign it together as a family, and color the included bookmark. Post a photo of your pledge or a reading moment using #CelebreeCelebratesLiteracy for bonus entries to the social media giveaway. Enter the Social Media Giveaway : To enter, follow Celebree School on Instagram, comment your child’s favorite book, and tag friends to win a Toniebox and Create Your Own Tonie. The winner will be announced on October 1 as a kickoff to National Book Month.

: To enter, follow Celebree School on Instagram, comment your child’s favorite book, and tag friends to win a Toniebox and Create Your Own Tonie. The winner will be announced on October 1 as a kickoff to National Book Month. Explore the Everyday Literacy Toolkit : Families are encouraged to visit the Letters to Life Lessons Literacy landing page for free resources to weave literacy into everyday life. The Everyday Literacy Toolkit offers weekly tips, printable activities, and fun challenges, like turning grocery trips into storytelling adventures or playing phonics games at the dinner table.

: Families are encouraged to visit the Letters to Life Lessons Literacy landing page for free resources to weave literacy into everyday life. The Everyday Literacy Toolkit offers weekly tips, printable activities, and fun challenges, like turning grocery trips into storytelling adventures or playing phonics games at the dinner table. Discover the AI Story Starter Guide and Additional Literacy Resources: Parents can also download the AI Story Starter Guide, a simple, kid-friendly resource that teaches how to use AI as a creative partner. Other resources include “Drop Everything And Read (DEAR)” prompt cards, a phonics flip chart book, a reading book list with tiered minutes milestones, and an emotion & word matching sheet.

As part of the month-long celebration, Celebree School will host a free, live parent webinar, AI & Early Literacy: Rethinking How Children Learn in a Digital Age, on Wednesday, September 24, from 6–7 PM CT. Led by Dr. Ying Xu, Assistant Professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, the discussion will explore how artificial intelligence is shaping early childhood development and what it means for the future of reading, comprehension, and critical thinking. REGISTER HERE.

Why Literacy Matters Now

Recent data from the Nation’s Report Card shows U.S. reading scores at their lowest in decades, with 37% of children entering kindergarten without foundational literacy skills. Meanwhile, a national study shows that 13% of parents feel most overwhelmed by their child meeting developmental milestones, underscoring the urgent need to address the literacy crisis.

“Our mission is simple: make literacy a part of every child’s day,” Miller said. “Supporting families in this journey is how we spark a lifelong love of learning.”

At the local level, Celebree schools will host a range of charitable initiatives—from book and supply drives that give children and families in underserved communities access to age-appropriate materials, to intergenerational reading programs and 'Reading for Impact,' which turns minutes read into tangible community contributions.

During the 2024–2025 school year, children at Celebree Schools, from infants to school-age, demonstrated a 56–73% increase in reaching literacy milestones between the fall and spring semesters. Serving children from six weeks to 12 years old, Celebree is known for its world-class curriculum that nurtures learning through play, hands-on projects, and age-appropriate activities, while also fostering positive social skills and core values.

To take the Celebree Literacy Pledge and access addition resources, please visit https://www.celebree.com/literacy-month-2025/.

For more information about Celebree School, visit https://www.celebree.com/.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School’s founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebree School

###

Media Contact:

Sammy OConnell

224.422.8734

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.