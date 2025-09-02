Wetzel’s Pretzels Welcomes Fall with New Apple Cinnamon Bitz

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Wetzel’s Pretzels is embracing the season’s sweetest flavors with the debut of its new limited time offer menu item, Apple Cinnamon Bitz, an autumn-inspired twist on the brand’s beloved bite-sized pretzels. Wetzel’s is once again giving snack lovers a reason to savor the flavors of fall.

Available Sept. 1 at participating locations, Apple Cinnamon Bitz transforms Wetzel’s classic Cin-A-Bitz into a fall indulgence. These shareable pretzel bitz are topped with warm apple pie filling, fluffy whipped topping and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar — creating layers of buttery, sweet and spiced flavor in every bite. Perfect for strolling on crisp afternoons, game-day gatherings or fueling up during holiday shopping, this limited-time offer is made for savoring the season.

"Sweet, spice and everything nice – that’s exactly what our Apple Cinnamon Bitz delivers," said Sarah Curtis, VP of Marketing at Wetzel’s Pretzels. "We took the irresistible flavor of our Cin-A-Bitz and dressed them up for the season with the cozy tastes of autumn. Whether you’re grabbing a snack on the go or sharing with friends, it’s a delicious fall treat."

To celebrate this delicious seasonal launch, Wetzel’s Rewards members can score $1 off their first purchase of the Apple Cinnamon Bitz by using code FALL in the Wetzel’s mobile app from Sept. 2 to 9.

