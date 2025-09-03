76 FENCE Enters Alabama and Mississippi Markets with Birmingham Launch

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – 76 FENCE is expanding into Alabama and Mississippi with its first territories launching in the Birmingham metro market. Local entrepreneurs and Birmingham natives Caleb and Erica Kennedy will lead this new expansion, combining deep expertise in sales and operations with a passion for customer care.

“Bringing 76 FENCE to Alabama and Mississippi represents an incredible opportunity to raise the bar for service in the fencing industry,” said Caleb Kennedy, 76 FENCE regional developer and franchise owner. “From day one, our goal is to exceed expectations through quality workmanship and a people-first approach.”

The new 76 FENCE locations will offer a full suite of residential, light industrial, and HOA fencing services, featuring materials such as wood, vinyl, composite, steel, aluminum, and more, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each property owner.

“Caleb and Erica bring a sharp strategic mindset and a genuine commitment to community impact,” said Ed Samane, CEO of 76 FENCE.

The Kennedys plan to make an impact beyond fencing, partnering with local schools and supporting community projects, from playground fencing to sponsoring local events.

“This is about more than fences—it’s about building relationships and supporting the communities we love,” said Erica Kennedy. “We are proud to bring 76 FENCE to our hometown of Birmingham and look forward to serving homeowners and businesses through exceptional service and local partnerships.”

SOURCE 76 FENCE

###

