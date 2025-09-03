Ellianos Coffee Named on Franchise Business Review's list for 2025

Lake City, Florida, Sept. 02, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- Ellianos Coffee is proud to announce that it has been awarded a spot on Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises list for 2025.

The Most Profitable Franchises list is based on a survey conducted annually by Franchise Business Review, which gathers insights from franchise owners across industries. Franchises earning this honor demonstrate not only strong financial outcomes, with at least 25 percent of franchise owners reporting annual incomes of $150,000 or higher, but also exceptional levels of franchisee satisfaction.

Franchisees rated the company highly in areas such as training, marketing support, and overall company culture, showing that Ellianos provides a system where owners can thrive personally and financially.

“Being awarded a spot on Franchise Business Review’s Most Profitable Franchises list for 2025 is an incredible honor,” said Lawton Unrau, President of Ellianos Coffee. “We work hard to make sure our franchisees feel supported and have the tools they need to succeed.”

SOURCE Ellianos Coffee

###

