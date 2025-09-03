Fall Gets a Badass Upgrade: “Maple, Spice & Everything Nice Badass” Arrives at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Bold, unapologetic coffee franchise serves up cozy comfort with an adventurous twist

Seasonal LTOs go beyond pumpkin to deliver maple, caramel, chai, and spiced flavors

Available September 3 – November 3, 2025, at participating U.S. locations

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, is turning up the flavor this season with a brand-new lineup that goes way beyond pumpkin. The brand is introducing its “Maple, Spice & Everything Nice Badass” collection, a seasonal offering designed to capture the comfort guests crave and the adventurous spirit they expect from Bad Ass Coffee.

This year, Bad Ass Coffee is leaning into cozy flavors, offering guests a chance to explore indulgent twists like spiced chai and sweet maple.

Fall Sips, All in One Badass Collection

Available September 3 through November 3 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last, the fall lineup includes:

Maple Wave Latte : While pumpkin remains a fall favorite, fans are branching out, with maple drink sales up 245% and caramel up 108%. Back by popular demand and richer than ever, sweet maple pairs with smooth espresso and a new, caramel drizzle for a latte that’s cozy, creamy, and made for crisp fall mornings. ($6.05)

: While pumpkin remains a fall favorite, fans are branching out, with maple drink sales up 245% and caramel up 108%. Back by popular demand and richer than ever, sweet maple pairs with smooth espresso and a new, caramel drizzle for a latte that’s cozy, creamy, and made for crisp fall mornings. ($6.05) Banana Bread Chai : The contest-winning creation from Denver’s Bad Ass Barista, Alicia Martinez. A warm, spiced blend of banana, hazelnut, chai, and cinnamon that tastes just like a fresh slice of banana bread. ($4.25)

: The contest-winning creation from Denver’s Bad Ass Barista, Alicia Martinez. A warm, spiced blend of banana, hazelnut, chai, and cinnamon that tastes just like a fresh slice of banana bread. ($4.25) Badass Pumpkin Latte: Pumpkin turned all the way up. A decadent blend of pumpkin pie and white chocolate, finished with signature Bad Ass whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon. It’s pumpkin pie, reimagined as the ultimate fall drink. ($6.95)

Pumpkin turned all the way up. A decadent blend of pumpkin pie and white chocolate, finished with signature Bad Ass whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon. It’s pumpkin pie, reimagined as the ultimate fall drink. ($6.95) Pumpkin Swirl Bread: Soft, spiced, and swirled with pumpkin perfection. This seasonal drink is fragrant, moist, and made to be the cozy companion for any fall drink on the menu. ($2.75)

“Whether you’re a maple lover, spice enthusiast, or die-hard pumpkin fan, we’ve got the perfect cup to match your flavor mood,” said Avery Lang, Brand Manager at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We’ve mixed flavors that are familiar, unexpected, and impossible to ignore. From maple layered with warming spices to pumpkin turned up in ways you didn’t think possible, every sip is a little rebellion against boring coffee. Fall isn’t just one flavor, it’s a vibe, and we’re here to make it a badass one.”

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit www.badasscoffee.com or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development. the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

