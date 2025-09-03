Friendly’s Serves Up 90 Cent Coca-Cola® Mini Floats to Celebrate 90 Years This September

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS — Friendly’s is keeping the 90th birthday celebrations going with a sweet partner, Coca-Cola®. From Sept. 3–30, guests can enjoy a Fantastic Mini Float for just 90 cents — a nostalgic nod to nine decades of family fun, delicious ice cream and shared memories.

Served in a limited-edition Friendly’s and Coca-Cola® collector’s cup, the 12-ounce float combines a scoop of Friendly’s signature ice cream with guests’ choice of Coca-Cola flavors — Coca-Cola®, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke® or Cherry Coke®. Other soft drink favorites like Root Beer and Sprite® are also available.

“This year’s been all about celebrating the generations of guests who’ve made Friendly’s part of their traditions and shared moments,” said Dawn Petite, president of Friendly’s Restaurants. “Our partnership with Coca-Cola continues that story, bringing people together over something timeless, refreshing and delicious.”

The Fantastic Mini Float joins a year of anniversary surprises at Friendly’s, including events, seasonal menus, nostalgic Conehead sundaes and more 90-cent deals to come. It’s a reminder of what has made Friendly’s a staple for 90 years — great food, everyday value and memories over ice cream that last a lifetime.

Guests can order the Fantastic Mini Float at participating Friendly’s locations.

SOURCE Friendly's Restaurants Franchising Co, LLC

