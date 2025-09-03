HTeaO and poppi Reunite to Launch Two New Fizzy Fall Beverages

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is teaming up once again with prebiotic soda sensation poppi to launch a new limited-time beverage duo for fall. After the success of their first collaboration in February 2025, the brands are keeping the momentum going with two indulgent, creamy creations designed to surprise and delight guests: Orange Dream poppi and Root Beer Floatin’ poppi. Both drinks will be available at all participating HTeaO locations beginning Wednesday, September 3.

Like all of HTeaO’s specialty offerings, these new poppi beverages are handcrafted fresh to order, ensuring every drink is made with care and attention to the perfect balance of flavor.

Orange Dream poppi: A citrusy, creamy treat featuring Monin candied orange syrup, Cream Soda poppi, and half & half, crafted to taste like an orange creamsicle daydream.

Root Beer Floatin’ poppi: A fizzy, creamy delight made with Monin vanilla syrup, Root Beer poppi soda, and a splash of silky half & half, guaranteed to leave you floatin’ on a root beer dream.

“These drinks represent the playful, innovative spirit of our partnership with poppi,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “The first launch exceeded all expectations, and this fall lineup continues to expand what’s possible when you bring two modern Texas brands together. Guests love discovering new flavors they can’t get anywhere else, and Orange Dream poppi and Root Beer Floatin’ poppi are exactly that.”

“This is our second collaboration with HTeaO, and we're excited to bring these bold new flavors to life together,” said Chelsea Bartling, VP of Food Service at Poppi. “At poppi, we’re all about reimagining soda in fun, unexpected ways — and Orange Dream poppi and Root Beer Floatin’ poppi are the perfect example of how two Texas-born brands can team up to deliver something fresh that fans can’t find anywhere else.”

The new beverages will be available at all participating HTeaO locations starting September 3, 2025, retailing at $5.49 for 24oz and $6.89 for 32oz, while supplies last.

This seasonal collaboration highlights HTeaO’s commitment to creating fun, on-trend flavor experiences while continuing to engage new audiences through modern, health-conscious beverage partnerships.

