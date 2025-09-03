Jersey Mike’s Subs Launches Free NFL Predictor Game

Chance to Win Shore Points® Rewards, Meal Deals, and Trip to Super Bowl LX

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // MANASQUAN, N.J. – Kicking off football season, Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced, fresh grilled subs, launches its free-to-play NFL Predictor Game in the Jersey Mike’s app. In April, Jersey Mike’s was named the Official Sub Sandwich Sponsor of the NFL.

Every week during the 2025 NFL Season, customers can make their predictions within the app for up to eight NFL games scheduled in that game week. With a qualifying purchase after submitting picks for the week, players can earn a bonus pick.

Fans will play to compete on a season-long leaderboard for chances to win:

2026 Super Bowl LX Experience : Two Grand Prize winners will enjoy a trip for two to the Super Bowl held in Santa Clara, Calif. in February 2026. In addition, second prize winners (250) will receive a $50 NFLShop.com gift card and third prize winners (50) will receive a $50 Jersey Mike’s gift card.

: Two Grand Prize winners will enjoy a trip for two to the Super Bowl held in Santa Clara, Calif. in February 2026. In addition, second prize winners (250) will receive a $50 NFLShop.com gift card and third prize winners (50) will receive a $50 Jersey Mike’s gift card. Shore Points Rewards : Fans earn five Shore Points for submitting the picks and one Shore Point for every correct pick, automatically credited to their MyMike's™ account.

: Fans earn five Shore Points for submitting the picks and one Shore Point for every correct pick, automatically credited to their MyMike's™ account. Special Meal Deal Coupon Codes: Players unlock codes for deals redeemable at participating Jersey Mike’s locations including a Free Chip & Drink (play two weeks), Free Regular Sub (play for 15 total weeks) and more.

Jersey Mike’s fans have until Jan. 4, 2026, to get in the game.

See official rules.

About Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

SOURCE Jersey Mike’s Subs

Media Contact:

Kyle Potvin

(917) 838-4500

[email protected]

