Kolache Factory Crowns Winners of 2025 “Create a Kolache Contest”

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // KATY, Texas – The results are in! Kolache Factory reveals the winners of its 7th annual Create a Kolache Contest. The yearly competition attracted thousands of creative entries across the nation and has become a key part of the brand’s customer engagement and menu innovation efforts.

After weeks of online voting, fans across the country cast their votes to decide the winners:

1st Place – Birria Kolache – Erin Hargett, Easley, SC

Juicy, slow-braised birria beef paired with onions, cilantro, a squeeze of lime, and rich, savory consomé.

2nd Place – Texas Chicken Tikka Masala Kolache – Mahmood Akhtar, Texas

Chicken marinated in creamy yogurt and simmered with ginger, garlic, onions, ripe tomatoes, and fresh cilantro.

3rd Place – Biscoff Cheesecake Kolache – Hannah Wells, Frisco, TX

A rich cream cheese filling topped with buttery Biscoff cookie crumbles.

The Gold Medal winner, Erin Hargett, will enjoy free kolaches for a year and see her Birria Kolache featured nationwide as a future Kolache of the Month. Silver and Bronze winners will receive six months and three months of free kolaches, respectively.

“This contest is one of our favorite traditions because it taps into the passion and creativity of our customers,” said Hermann Gruebler, Master Baker and Director of Operations at Kolache Factory. “Each year, the submissions get bolder and more inventive. It’s a fun way to connect with fans, spark new flavor ideas, and reinforce why kolaches are the perfect canvas for culinary innovation.”

SOURCE Kolache Factory

