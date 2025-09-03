Native Grill & Wings Kicks Off Arizona State University Football Ticket Giveaway

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Native Grill & Wings is partnering with Dos Equis to treat fans to the ultimate Sun Devil football experience this season. Through Nov. 28, guests and college football fans alike can enter to win premium tickets and exclusive access to the Dos Equis Tailgating Experience for select Arizona State University (ASU) home games.

Four lucky winners will each take home a touchdown-worthy game-day package that includes four lower-level tickets to a designated home game and VIP tailgating access, courtesy of Dos Equis. The giveaway game-day schedule is as follows:

Sept. 26 vs. Texas Christian University

Oct. 18 vs. Texas Tech University

Oct. 25 vs. University of Houston

Nov. 28 vs. University of Arizona

To enter, guests can visit any Native Grill & Wings location and scan a custom QR code found on in-store signage. The code will take them to the official entry page, where they can submit their chance to win. One winner will be announced each month from September through November and will be notified two weeks prior to the selected game date.

“As Native Grill & Wings was born right here in Arizona, cheering on the Sun Devils is in our DNA,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for Native Grill & Wings. “Our restaurants are where our fans come together for great wings, cold drinks and big plays, so we’re excited to bring that same energy straight to the stadium with Dos Equis. We look forward to providing our guests the chance to experience ASU football from some of the best seats in the house.”

