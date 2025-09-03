Red Robin Rolls Out Two New Steakhouse-Inspired Burgers and More Flavor-Packed Menu Items

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. is introducing its new menu that's full of bold burgers, abundant entrées and playful sips, plus the return of a fan-favorite appetizer with a new and improved recipe.

Starting Sept. 8, guests can ditch the steakhouse waitlist and bite into the new crave-worthy gourmet burgers, including:

The A.1. Steakhouse Burger, featuring hardwood-smoked bacon, roasted garlic aioli, sautéed garlic mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese and A.1. Steak Sauce on a toasted black and white sesame seed brioche bun, served with a choice of a bottomless side.

Even bleu cheese haters will enjoy the new Bacon 'N' Bleu Burger with a combination of bold, savory flavors, including hardwood-smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, Monterey Jack cheese and ranch dressing on a toasted black and white sesame seed brioche bun, served with a choice of a bottomless side.

"I'm especially excited about this menu because it lets us put a fresh spin on guest favorites while also bringing brand new flavors to our restaurants," said Brian Sullivan, executive chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation at Red Robin. "From our take on the dirty soda trend and shareable appetizers to bold gourmet burgers and bubbly new cocktails, it's a mix that really has something for everyone."

From the steakhouse to the shoreline, Red Robin's new menu also offers a variety of abundant seafood entrées, shareable appetizers, a trendy update to its cream sodas and new hand-made cocktails and mocktails, including:

Appetizers:

Zucchini Fries. Back by popular demand for the whole table to enjoy, the new and improved version of the beloved appetizer is served with a side of house-made ranch.

Shrimp 'N' Chip Basket. Get all the beach vibes and none of the sand with this panko-breaded shrimp served on a bed of Yukon chips with a side of cocktail sauce for dipping.

Entrées:

Crispy Fried Shrimp. It's a catch, with panko-breaded shrimp, served with garlic Parmesan broccoli, choice of bottomless side and cocktail sauce for dipping.

Crispy Fish & Shrimp Duo. The perfect surf-side tag team, featuring golden-fried white fish filets and crispy panko-breaded shrimp served with tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, coleslaw and a choice of bottomless side.

Beverages:

Fizzy Sodas. Red Robin's cream sodas just got an upgrade, with options like: Candied Orange, Wild Raspberry, Desert Pear and Dragon Fruit. Guest choice of flavor mixed with Sprite® and topped with cold foam, as well as: Coconut Coca-Cola® Fizzy Soda. Coca-Cola meets tropical getaway with a blend of coconut and Coca-Cola topped with cold foam. Vanilla Dr Pepper® Fizzy Soda. Die-hard Dr Pepper fans will love a new twist on their favorite soda, a vanilla-infused blend topped with cold foam.

Tropical Dragon Fruit Sparkler. Featuring dragon fruit flavor, all-natural sweet and sour mix, pineapple juice and club soda, garnished with a pineapple wedge and fresh mint. No one can mock this mocktail's tropical flavor!

Tito's® Fishbowl*. A candy-store classic with an adult twist featuring Tito's® Handmade vodka, coconut, blue curaçao, Minute Maid® Lemonade and red gummy fish.

Pop Pop Fizz*. The party starts when the bubbly pops with Grey Goose® vodka, dragon fruit, all-natural sweet and sour, pineapple juice and a mini bottle of La Marca® Prosecco to keep the party going.

Guests can complete their meal with the new and improved Cookie Dough Mudd Pie, a mountain of deliciousness with layers of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, cookie dough chunks, chocolate cookie crumbs, fudge and caramel topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Red Robin Royalty® members receive tasty perks and earn rewards on eligible purchases from qualified menu items, including these new items, all year long. Terms and conditions apply.

*Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

