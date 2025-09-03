Smalls Sliders® Inks Deal in West Texas

Iconic Cheeseburger Slider Brand Signs Four Cans with Local Restaurant Operators

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEXAS – Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, has signed a development agreement in West Texas. The multi-unit deal, led by restaurant operators Eli Cohen and Mark Crayne of C5 Restaurants LLC, will bring four Cans to Amarillo, Lubbock, Abilene, and San Angelo. With this agreement, Smalls Sliders continues its expansion in Texas, now totaling 30+ Cans under development across the state.

Crayne, a West Texas native, brings more than 50 years of experience in the restaurant industry and has held leadership roles across multiple areas of the business, from operations to vendor partnerships. His deep ties to the community and decades of hands-on experience uniquely position him to lead the launch of Smalls Sliders in the region.

“The simple menu and high-quality food of Smalls Sliders immediately caught my attention,” said Crayne. “After learning more about the brand and seeing the concept firsthand, I knew it was a perfect fit for West Texas. We have an incredible team in the region and are confident this concept will be a huge hit in our communities. This is the best choice for our new venture.”

Cohen, an entrepreneur and multi-unit restaurant operator, brings additional experience in real estate and hospitality investments. Together with Crayne, he co-founded C5 Restaurants LLC to oversee their restaurant ventures and growth in West Texas.

This agreement marks Smalls Sliders’ continued expansion in the West Texas market, reinforcing the brand’s growing national footprint and strategic expansion into high-potential territories. The team is actively scouting locations, with the first restaurant in Lubbock expected to open within the next year, followed by additional locations across the region.

“Mark’s long-standing ties to West Texas, paired with his deep restaurant expertise, make him the ideal partner to launch Smalls in this market,” said Richard Leveille, VP of Franchising with Smalls Sliders. “With decades of QSR experience and a strong community focus, this team is well-positioned to make Smalls Sliders a go-to destination across the region. Their leadership ensures that guests in West Texas will enjoy the same fresh, flavorful experience that has made Smalls a favorite nationwide.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

SOURCE Smalls Sliders

###

Media Contact:

Bridget Peterson

312-420-8847

[email protected]

