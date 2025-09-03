The Big Biscuit Names Alexandra Clark as Vice President of Finance

All-American Breakfast and Lunch Concept Expands Leadership Team to Guide Future Growth Strategy

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // KANSAS CITY - The Big Biscuit, a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, has named Alexandra (Alex) Clark as its Vice President of Finance. Clark brings more than 30 years of accounting and financial leadership experience, including two decades focused on the restaurant franchising sector. She most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Jefferson’s, where she oversaw financial planning and systems for the fast-growing full-service restaurant concept. Before that, she was Chief Financial Officer for Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, where she guided financial strategy and decision-making.

“The Big Biscuit is an emerging brand with a strong foundation, and its leadership team is deeply committed to driving growth while supporting franchisee success, which aligns with my approach throughout my career,” said Clark. “I reached a point in my professional journey where a new challenge felt exciting. I’m passionate about building systems that make data actionable, empowering franchisees with clear insights, and ensuring every decision we make as a leadership team supports sustainable long-term growth. I am drawn to The Big Biscuit’s collaborative spirit and dedication to its franchise community, and I’m thrilled to be part of this brand that is expanding and deeply invested in its people.”

In her role at The Big Biscuit, Clark is responsible for leading the brand’s financial strategy, forecasting, and planning as the company expands into new markets. Her career spans both QSR and FSR, starting in operations and evolving into finance and franchise leadership, which gives her a 360-degree perspective on what drives restaurant success. A builder at heart, Clark is passionate about creating systems that turn data into actionable insights and ensuring every financial decision ultimately benefits the entire franchise system. With her hands-on restaurant background and franchise leadership experience, she is uniquely positioned to help The Big Biscuit strengthen its foundation while accelerating sustainable growth.

“Alex is a strong addition to our leadership team as we build the systems and support needed for the next stage of growth,” said Chad Offerdahl, President & Co-CEO of The Big Biscuit. “Her experience in restaurant finance and commitment to franchisee success align perfectly with our dedication to growth through exceptional food and hospitality, paired with real opportunity for our operators. We’re excited to have her expertise guiding the brand forward.”

The Big Biscuit, which began franchising in 2019, is actively expanding with franchisees passionate about bringing a community-first breakfast concept to new markets. Ideal candidates have restaurant experience, strong operating teams, and a hunger for growth. The brand is currently focused on expansion in St. Louis, MO, and the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area, as well as other regional communities.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit: https://bigbiscuitfranchise.com.

About The Big Biscuit®

The Big Biscuit® is a full-service breakfast and lunch concept serving impossibly generous portions of classic American comfort food with genuine hometown hospitality. Founded in 2000 and franchising since 2019, the brand has grown to 29 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

Known for its speed-to-table service, seasonal offerings, and commitment to community, The Big Biscuit has earned national recognition as a 2025 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Top Food Franchise, a Franchise Times “Top Breakout Brand,” a Global Franchise Awards finalist, and a multi-time “Best Breakfast” winner in regional markets. Through local school initiatives, influencer collaborations, and philanthropy focused on food insecurity and public education, The Big Biscuit brings people together—one biscuit at a time.

To learn more, visit bigbiscuit.com and follow the brand on Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.

SOURCE The Big Biscuit

###

Media Contact:

Maddie Darling

(734) 578-7002

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.