Unleashed Brands Foundation and Urban Air Adventure Park Rally Families to ‘Sock It to Cancer’

Specialty socks sold in September will help fund childhood cancer research through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Dare to Dream Project

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX. – The Unleashed Brands Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Unleashed Brands, the world’s leading youth enrichment platform, is teaming up with Urban Air Adventure Park and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (now Blood Cancer United) to "Sock it to Cancer" during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout September, families visiting Urban Air can do more than jump and play — they can join together in the fight against childhood cancer.

From September 1–30, Urban Air will donate 25 cents from every pair of limited-edition socks sold in-park and online to support pediatric cancer research, advocacy, and care. These donations will help accelerate groundbreaking global research, drive policy changes that improve pediatric healthcare, and provide free education, resources, and support services for children with blood cancer and their families. Each pair features “Sock It to Cancer” stamped on the bottom, rallying families to join together and stand with kids in the fight of their lives.

Childhood cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under 14, with nearly 16,000 children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer each year in the U.S. Through the Dare to Dream Project, funds raised will fuel critical research breakthroughs and provide better treatments tailored for young patients.

The Unleashed Brands Foundation was created to give every kid the chance to be a kid. With a focus on supporting at-risk youth and children facing circumstances beyond their control, the Foundation partners with nonprofits that help kids unleash their full potential and become the ultimate comeback kids. As part of this mission, the Foundation has pledged $1 million to LLS’s Dare to Dream Project over the next five years.

“Every pair of socks has the power to spark hope,” said Michael Browning Jr., CEO of Unleashed Brands and Co-Founder of the Unleashed Brands Foundation. “This program turns a simple purchase into hope for families facing their toughest battles, and guests can wear these socks with pride knowing they’ve made a real difference for children in need."

The Sock It to Cancer campaign complements Urban Air’s ongoing Round Up for Charity initiative, which invites guests year-round to round up their purchase or make a donation at checkout. Together, these efforts provide families with simple, meaningful ways to give back while enjoying unforgettable experiences at Urban Air.

For more information on the Unleashed Brands Foundation, visit InvestInKids.org.

*Up to $200,000 will be donated, based on 25 cents from the sale of each pair of socks at Urban Air locations from Sept. 1–30, 2025.

About the Unleashed Brands Foundation

Established in 2023, Unleashed Brands Foundation aims to empower at-risk youth and provides them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support, and in-person volunteerism. Having supported youth and youth-focused charities since 2011, Unleashed Brands remains invested in helping kids learn, play and grow and achieve greatness. To learn more about Unleashed Brands Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit InvestInKids.org.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization’s mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization’s founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $1.8 billion in clinical research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

